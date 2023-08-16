More Screens Enhances Spectar+: Elevating the OTT and IPTV Platform Experience

Use Spectar+ platform to reach any screen, any device, any time.

Exceeding customer expectations in the growing PayTV OTT industry is done best by an experienced team with state-of-the-art-platform.

At More Screens, we believe in pushing the boundaries of digital entertainment. Spectar+ is a testament to our commitment to developing adaptive solutions that align with our clients' goals” — Predrag Mandlbaum

MOSTAR, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More Screens, specializing in digital entertainment solutions, is proud to unveil enhancements to its flagship product, Spectar+. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of PayTV and Multi-screen media delivery, solidifying More Screens' commitment to revolutionizing the way content is consumed.

A Tailored Approach for Telecoms: Spectar+ brings a new dimension to telecom operators seeking exponential growth. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure, the platform offers customizable monetization models and engaging Multi-screen experiences. It empowers telecoms to diversify their offerings, from interactive content to value-added services, driving revenue while delivering exceptional user experiences.

Broadcasters' Content Revolution: Broadcasters find a powerful ally in Spectar+ for content distribution. Its robust content management system ensures efficient organization and curation of media libraries. This means viewers gain personalized content recommendations and easy access across devices. With advanced user analytics, broadcasters refine their content strategies, keeping them ahead in a competitive media landscape.

Empowering Content Providers: Content providers find in Spectar+ an avenue to showcase their offerings in compelling ways. The platform supports subscription, pay-per-view, and ad-based models. By integrating Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions, it ensures content security and builds audience trust. Spectar+ is about delivering immersive experiences that resonate with viewers.

Engaging Sports Fans: Spectar+ transforms the sports experience by integrating interactive features for live matches. Real-time polls, quizzes, and interactive stats turn passive viewers into active participants. With 4K and HDR streaming, fans enjoy immersive views. Multi-screen device integration ensures fans stay engaged whether at home, on-the-go, or in the stadium.

A Multi-Screen Revolution: Spectar+ thrives in its ability to adapt to telecoms, broadcasters, content providers, and sports enthusiasts. Open customization options cater to each client's objectives, ensuring user experience and engagement. By integrating with CRMs, payment gateways, and anti-piracy solutions, Spectar+ streamlines operations and boosts profitability.

Unveiling at IBC: The enhanced Spectar+ debuts at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam from September 15-18. This event offers industry professionals a firsthand look at the future of PayTV and Multi-screen media delivery. The More Screens team will provide insightful demonstrations and conversations about Spectar+'s transformative capabilities.

In Conclusion: Spectar+ is a testament to More Screens' commitment to innovation. With a focus on customization, user experience, monetization, and engagement, Spectar+ redefines Multi-screen media delivery. As More Screens remains at the forefront, it continues to set new standards, reshaping the possibilities of digital entertainment.

For more information, please visit https://morescreens.com or contact info@morescreens.net.