Global ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ACL Reconstruction Procedures Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ACL reconstruction procedures market research. As per TBRC’s ACL reconstruction procedures market forecast, the ACL reconstruction procedures market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.94 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The rise in injuries and occurrences caused by sports is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest ACL reconstruction procedures market share. Major players in the market include Arthrex Inc., Citieffe s.r.l, CONMED Corporation., DJO Global LLC, Tissue Regenix, Medtronic, Miach Orthopaedics, MEIRA Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., RTI Surgical.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market Segments

1) By Type: Extra Articular, Intra Articular

2) By Fixation Type: Femoral, Tibial

3) By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

This type of reconstruction refers to surgical procedures to reconstruct the ligament in the center of the knee, connected by the shinbone to the thigh bone. The method includes the repairment of ACL; when the ligament is injured or torn, operations are required to restore knee stability, strength, and movement. After sterilization, the damaged ligament is removed and replaced with another ligament from the patient's body or tissue from a deceased body.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

