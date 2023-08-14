Collaboration enhances

UZBEKISTAN, August 14 - The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov received the Rector of the Ege University of the Republic of Türkiye Necdet Budak, the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan reports.

At the meeting, it was noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, particularly cooperation in science, education, and culture, are consistently developing.

Mr. Budak informed about the activities of Ege University and the possibilities of existing faculties.

The parties exchanged views on implementing various projects for the preservation of intangible cultural heritage, the organization of a joint exchange of experience in crafts, pottery, and teaching the Turkish language.

Mr. Nazarbekov noted that Uzbekistan is always ready to cooperate with Türkiye, using elements of public diplomacy in culture and not only.

Source: UzA