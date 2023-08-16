Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market forecast, the environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.87 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

Increasing investment in vertical farming is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market share. Major environment controllers market players for agricultural greenhouse market include Smart Bee Technologies LLC, TrolMaster Agro Instruments Co. Ltd., Grow-Link Inc., Trotec GmbH, Argus Control Systems, Certhon B.V., Link4 Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc., Climate Control Systems Inc., Netafim Ltd., Pure Hydroponics Pty Ltd., GrowAce, Redpath Pacific.

Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Market Segments

1) By Farming Type: Hydroponics, Greenhouse, Indoor Gardening, Urban Agriculture, Cannabis Home Growers, Other Farming Types

2) By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By End-User: Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale

This market for agricultural greenhouses refers to the industry that produces and sells devices and systems designed to regulate and manage the growing conditions within greenhouse environments. These controllers can be used to maintain optimal temperature, humidity, lighting, and other environmental factors that are essential for healthy plant growth.

