Lexer Named “Best Customer Data Platform” in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing Technology, Crowning Lexer Number One for Customer Data and Experiences.

Across developments in omnichannel experiences, AI-enabled insights and 1:1 outreach, we're incredibly proud of our platform. Just as proud as we are of our world-class Customer Success team." — David Chinn, Co-Founder and CEO at Lexer

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexer today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Customer Data Platform” award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top innovative companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Lexer is a global Customer Data Experience Platform (CDXP) that transforms fragmented data into actionable insights, and powers the customer experiences that drive sales.

The Australian-born CDXP was crowned with the global award for its recent developments in AI, dataset management, omnichannel unification and top-tier customer support.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to work at the intersection of customer data, experience and AI,” said David Chinn, Co-Founder and CEO of Lexer.

“Across our new developments in omnichannel experiences, AI-enabled insights and proactive 1:1 customer outreach, we’re incredibly proud of our platform. Just as proud as we are of our global, world-class Customer Success team.”

"Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for honoring us with the prestigious 'Best Customer Data Platform' award. We remain committed to our mission of helping brands and retailers to know their customers and grow their businesses and are delighted to be recognised by MarTech Breakthrough." Chinn added.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories. These include, marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from 19 different countries across the world.

“At its core, Lexer’s breakthrough CDXP helps brands transform their disconnected data into actionable insights, inspiring and enabling marketers, customer service, retail teams and beyond to create the customer experiences that drive sales. By leveraging Lexer, retailers are empowered to unlock their customer data to drive profit, save time and improve experiences,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough.

Lexer’s stand-out client stories include: quantifying the impact of paid advertising of in-store sales for Australian’s footwear brand, Aquilia; fostering a new customer behavior across business arms for Sur La Table; and onboarding millions of customer identities in 15 days for ecommerce fashion giant, THE ICONIC. Recent client wins include international luxury automotive brand, BMW, and leading APAC streetwear brand, Culture Kings.

Insights gained via Lexer enable retailers to create personalized and consistent customer experiences across an array of integrated technology partners and channels. These include websites, personalized outbound sales, impactful paid media strategies, responsive customer service interactions, dynamic email and SMS communications, as well as in-store sales interactions.

Continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, Lexer is anticipating a game-changing release with Serve, the first CDP-driven clienteling product designed to bridge the gap between in-store experiences and the digital realm. In parallel, Lexer's revolutionary AI assistant, Lexi, enables teams to expedite and simplify the process of deciphering data, pinpoint invaluable insights, train users, and execute unparalleled 1:1 personalization strategies.

Johnson concludes, “Bridging the online-offline gap is the retail industry’s current challenge and Lexer is actually data-powering and humanizing this. We are thrilled to recognize them with a well-deserved 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”

About Lexer

Built for retail from the beginning, Lexer is the leader in helping brands become customer-centric. Lexer's Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) helps over 150 brands, including THE ICONIC, Sur La Table, Zimmermann, Supergoop!, Good American and Rip Curl, unlock their most vital business asset, customer data, putting it in the hands of all teams to inspire and enable the experiences that drive sales. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, with global operations in Australia, North America, and Southeast Asia. Learn more at https://lexer.io.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people.