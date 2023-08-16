Online Voting Software Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | SurveyMonkey, Simply Voting, ElectionRunner
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Online Voting Software Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Online Voting Software market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Million) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Online Voting Software market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are SurveyMonkey (United States), ElectionBuddy (Canada), Simply Voting (Canada), ElectionRunner (United States), eBallot (United States), BigPulse (Australia), POLYAS (Germany), Follow My Vote (United States), Helios Voting (United States), Votacall (United States) etc.
Market Snapshot
The online voting software market refers to the industry involved in providing digital solutions for conducting elections, polls, surveys, and other forms of voting through online platforms. Online voting software allows individuals to cast their votes electronically, often via the internet, making the voting process more accessible, convenient, and efficient. This market emerged as technology evolved and societies sought ways to leverage digital tools for democratic processes and decision-making.
The Global Online Voting Software market was valued at USD 293.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 737.2 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Online Voting Software market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Cloud-based, On-premises, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as General Elections, Association Elections, Corporate Governance, Others. The Large Enterprises segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Online Voting Software market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are SurveyMonkey (United States), ElectionBuddy (Canada), Simply Voting (Canada), ElectionRunner (United States), eBallot (United States), BigPulse (Australia), POLYAS (Germany), Follow My Vote (United States), Helios Voting (United States), Votacall (United States) etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Online Voting Software Market Drivers
• Online voting software enables voters to participate in elections or decision-making processes from anywhere, at any time, using various devices such as computers, smartphones, or tablets.
Online Voting Software Market Opportunity
• Governments around the world are embracing digital transformation to modernize their operations and services.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Online Voting Software segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Online Voting Software by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Online Voting Software and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Online Voting Software Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Online Voting Software excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Online Voting Software market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Online Voting Software market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
