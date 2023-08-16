Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market Valuation Outlook See Stable Growth Ahead | Stena Recycling, TES-AMM, CP Group
Stay up to date with Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD xx) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Sims Limited (Australia), Electronic Recyclers International (United States), AERC Recycling Solutions (United States), Stena Recycling (Sweden), TES-AMM (Singapore), Umicore N.V. (Belgium), CP Group (United States), Eco-Tech Environmental Services (Canada), GEEP (Canada), Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) (United States), Lifespan Recycling Co. (United States), Ecoreco (India) etc.
— Criag Francis
Market Snapshot
The mobile phone recycling equipment market refers to the industry involved in the development, production, and distribution of machinery and technology used to recycle and process old and discarded mobile phones and other electronic devices. This market emerged due to the increasing concerns about electronic waste (e-waste) and the need to recover valuable materials from old devices while minimizing environmental impact.
The Global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market growing at a CAGR of 18.92 % during 2023-2028.
Click To get Latest version of SAMPLE Study (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-mobile-phone-recycling-equipment-market
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Shredders, Crushers, Sorting Systems, Others, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Collection Centers, Sorting and Separation, Plastic Recycling, Others. The Aftermarket segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Sims Limited (Australia), Electronic Recyclers International (United States), AERC Recycling Solutions (United States), Stena Recycling (Sweden), TES-AMM (Singapore), Umicore N.V. (Belgium), CP Group (United States), Eco-Tech Environmental Services (Canada), GEEP (Canada), Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) (United States), Lifespan Recycling Co. (United States), Ecoreco (India) etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Book Latest Edition of Global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=4777
Qualitative Insights from Study
Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market Trends
• Expensive start-up costs and investment needs.
• Inadequate infrastructure for e-waste collection.
• The design and material complexity of mobile phones.
Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market Drivers
• Increasing environmental concerns and e-waste issues.
• Government rules and actions to promote sustainability.
• Rising demand for the recovery of valuable resources.
Do you Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-mobile-phone-recycling-equipment-market
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment by value in USD xx.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-mobile-phone-recycling-equipment-market
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Mobile Phone Recycling Equipment market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn