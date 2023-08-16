Charlee.ai AI-based Predictive Analytics Platform partners with e2Value

Charlee.ai platform helps to improve the claims process and reduce costs and fraud.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai (Charlee), a leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry, and the provider of the patented industry SaaS-based, process-driven prediction platform announced they have partnered with e2Value, a provider of web-based Insurance-to-Value and collateral value monitoring solutions.

Charlee.ai provides one of the first insurance pre-built and pretrained A.I. based predictive analytics engines with real-time analytics for the insurance industry. Charlee™ extracts deep domain insights from a variety of structured and unstructured data. The Charlee™ predictive analytics engine was trained on over 50 million claims, policy files, and documents with over 50,000 insights ready to be deployed within three weeks.

e2Value provides web-based property valuation solutions and has grown to be the go-to valuation option for over 800 companies and over 600,000 users. With tens of millions of calculations completed, e2Value has a proven record of helping insurance organizations grow their business footprint by attracting new customers, and retain existing clients with fast, cost-effective, and convenient valuations.

“Charlee.ai is committed to improving the capabilities of our AI-Based Predictive Analytics platform so carriers and MGAs can have access to the latest features while providing ways to improve their customer service and claims outcomes," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Charlee.ai.

"Partnering with Charlee is a natural step for e2Value as we look to advance our ability to offer information in all aspects of the insurance lifecycle,” said Todd Rissel, CEO at e2Value.