Kostiantyn Mishchenko Wins Big at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The short experimental film “Private collection of abstractions” has taken the film world by storm, winning the Best Experimental Film Award at the highly-acclaimed Vegas Movie Awards™.
“Private collection of abstractions” tells a compelling story of Abstract art is not art. This is
the failed bright future of mankind. Directed by Koistiantyn Mishchenko, this short experimental film stands out for its visuals..
Winning such a prestigious award at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance and one of the world's most influential film festivals, is a testament to the hard work and talent of the entire “Private collection of abstractions” team. The festival is dedicated to providing filmmakers with valuable opportunities, education, and growth in their careers and lives.
As a VMA Alumni member, “Private collection of abstractions” joins a talented group of award-winning filmmakers from over 80 countries, including Oscar-winners, Golden Globe recipients, BAFTA-winners, and Emmy winners like Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, and Gerard Depardieu.
Vegas Movie Awards™ shines a spotlight on the world's finest films and filmmakers and is committed to discovering new talent. Submissions are now open and can be made from anywhere in the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
Winning producer, director, editor Kostiantyn Mishchenko says: “Everything you touch needs to be turned into creativity”
Check out the trailer for “Private collection of abstractions” at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qNI56W-N_o
For more information about this award-winning film, visit: https://www.mkostya1965.com/movie-2023/private-collection-of-abstractions
Kostiantyn Mishchenko
Kostiantyn Mishchenko
