San Diego Estate Planning Attorney Jason Sheinberg Appointed to American Bar Association's House of Delegates

Sheinberg is of 1 of 2 San Diego Delegates serving in the American Bar Association's House of Delegates

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Sheinberg, Founder and President of San Diego firm Sheinberg Law Group, has been appointed to the American Bar Association's (ABA) House of Delegates. Sheinberg will represent San Diego on the national level starting in August 2023.

The ABA House of Delegates is the ABA's principal policy-making body. It is composed of 350 delegates from each state and the District of Columbia. The House of Delegates meets twice a year to adopt resolutions, policies, and programs on a wide range of legal issues.

Sheinberg is a well respected estate planning attorney with 20 years of experience. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the American Bar Association. Sheinberg previously served as the Chair of the San Diego County Bar Association's committee on Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS) and the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on LRIS.

In his role as a delegate to the ABA House of Delegates, Sheinberg will be able to advocate for the interests of San Diego and California on a national level. He will also be able to help shape the ABA's policies on a wide range of legal issues.

"I am honored and thrilled to have been appointed to the ABA House of Delegates," said Sheinberg. "I look forward to representing San Diego and California on the biggest legal stage and helping to shape the ABA's policies on legal issues that shape our profession."