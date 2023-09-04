John Rosemond, Legendary Syndicated Columnist, Retires Parenting Column

John Rosemond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally syndicated columnist, author, and family psychologist John Rosemond retired his weekly parenting column after an impressive 44-year run. The column, which appeared in as many as 750 newspapers, was the most successful, widely read parenting column in American newspaper history.

Rosemond began writing his column for his local paper – the Gastonia, NC, Gazette – in 1976. The Charlotte Observer picked it up in 1978 and put it on the Knight-Ridder Wire in 1979. Since then, Rosemond’s common-sense, non-psychological advice has gained much credibility with parents who are sick of techniques and methods that don’t work. His advice was controversial with mental health professionals but immensely popular with parents and grandparents.

Rosemond is shifting his energy to developing a Substack newsletter and a weekly podcast, outlets that will provide more editorial freedom and a larger parent audience.

Rosemond has authored over 20 books on parenting and family living, many of which were faith-based, including his recently released “The Bible Parenting Code: Revealing God’s Perfect Parenting Plan.” Some of Rosemond’s other books include: “The Well-Behaved Child, “Making the Terrible Twos Terrific,” and “Teen Proofing.” His weekly podcast, Because I Said So!, can be found on all major streaming outlets.

