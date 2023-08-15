Vulcan Materials Company Ft. Pierce Quarry Team Supports St. Lucie County First Responders
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a legacy dating back before the acquisition of Florida Rock Industries by Vulcan Materials Company, the team operating the Vulcan Ft. Pierce Quarry reiterated its support of first responders this summer with meal donations to five different first responder stations in St. Lucie County in June and July — demonstrating a healthy, active partnership with the community.
“At Vulcan Materials Company, we know that being a good neighbor and corporate citizen requires lasting partnerships and we’re proud to renew our ongoing commitment to this community and its first responders in St. Lucie County,” said Steve Wakelee, Ft. Pierce Plant Manager. “We owe a debt of gratitude to these public servants, and we will continue to do our part to help them grow the resources they need to protect this great community.”
Vulcan Materials Company has a six-year history of providing sustainable, long-term investments to first responders in St. Lucie County, which is nationally recognized for upholding the highest levels of service. Its contributions are one part of a company-wide goal of sharing resources—volunteer hours, materials, and monetary donations—to create a positive community impact (details of which were released nationally in a recent company report.
The Vulcan Ft. Pierce Quarry operations is vital to the infrastructure in South Florida with a sedimentary Coquina rock essential to road base, the material used to create strong foundations for roads, homes, schools and businesses. Vulcan Ft. Pierce has provided the construction aggregates essential to local public works projects dating back to 1985 when the operation was known as Florida Rock.
“We are committed to operating under The Vulcan Way: Doing the Right Thing, the Right Way, at the Right Time. There is no greater responsibility than keeping our team members safe, acting as a good neighbor in our community, and being a responsible steward of our shared environment,” said Carol Landrum, Manager, Government and Community Relations.
About Vulcan Materials Company
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.
Carol Landrum
Manager Community & Government Relations
FL, GA, IL, KY, Middle and Western TN
Vulcan Materials Company
(770) 454-4244
Rachel Cuellar
“At Vulcan Materials Company, we know that being a good neighbor and corporate citizen requires lasting partnerships and we’re proud to renew our ongoing commitment to this community and its first responders in St. Lucie County,” said Steve Wakelee, Ft. Pierce Plant Manager. “We owe a debt of gratitude to these public servants, and we will continue to do our part to help them grow the resources they need to protect this great community.”
Vulcan Materials Company has a six-year history of providing sustainable, long-term investments to first responders in St. Lucie County, which is nationally recognized for upholding the highest levels of service. Its contributions are one part of a company-wide goal of sharing resources—volunteer hours, materials, and monetary donations—to create a positive community impact (details of which were released nationally in a recent company report.
The Vulcan Ft. Pierce Quarry operations is vital to the infrastructure in South Florida with a sedimentary Coquina rock essential to road base, the material used to create strong foundations for roads, homes, schools and businesses. Vulcan Ft. Pierce has provided the construction aggregates essential to local public works projects dating back to 1985 when the operation was known as Florida Rock.
“We are committed to operating under The Vulcan Way: Doing the Right Thing, the Right Way, at the Right Time. There is no greater responsibility than keeping our team members safe, acting as a good neighbor in our community, and being a responsible steward of our shared environment,” said Carol Landrum, Manager, Government and Community Relations.
About Vulcan Materials Company
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.
Carol Landrum
Manager Community & Government Relations
FL, GA, IL, KY, Middle and Western TN
Vulcan Materials Company
(770) 454-4244
Rachel Cuellar
Vulcan Materials Company
+1 916-410-7592
email us here