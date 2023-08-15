Manchin Announces $968K for Two West Virginia Research Projects
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $968,380 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two West Virginia research projects. The funding will create a new cyberinfrastructure network to expand data-driven research at Shepherd University and advance critical astronomical research at West Virginia University (WVU).
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in innovative projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I’m pleased these two initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of supernova remnants and their role in the galaxy, as well as establish a new cyberinfrastructure data network at Shepherd University. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.
Individual awards listed below:
- $637,210 – Shepherd University: Cyberinfrastructure and Network Architecture Upgrades to Empower Research at Shepherd University
- This funding will establish a new network of cyberinfrastructure dedicated to data-driven research, which will expand access to national collaborative resources for science and engineering research and education.
- $331,170 – West Virginia University: Toward a Complete Census of Galactic Supernova Remnants
- This funding will support astronomical research into supernova remnants (SNR), which are pieces of debris left behind after a large star explodes, and their role in cataloguing the population of stars in a galaxy.
