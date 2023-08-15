Eco BCG was named as the #1 Engineering Company and the #1 Minnesota Fastest Growing Company in America, by INC 5000
Eco BCG, an MN-based Engineering Company was named the #1 Engineering Company and the #1 Minnesota Fastest Private Growing Company by INC 5000, this year.NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Eco BCG Corporation ranks No. 121 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Eco BCG is honored to be on the list for the first time as the #1 Engineering Firm and the #1 private company in Minnesota. It has been an exciting journey and a great deal of effort from the team to get here and we are very optimistic about our future”, said Eco BCG’s CEO, Sergio Castillo. “To be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America is a dream for me and our team.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies, including Eco BCG Corporation, are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
About Eco BCG
Since 2011, Eco BCG Corporation supports manufacturing companies to increase productivity, quality, and safety while meeting sustainability requirements. We provide tailor-made environmental and operational solutions to some of the top Fortune 500 manufacturers globally. Our cross-functional project engineers provide the expertise to successfully drive your project from start to finish. Our goal is to support our customers with design engineering that enhances safety, productivity, and quality while driving energy and water use efficiency. Eco BCG is headquartered in the Twin Cities, MN, with international offices to support our local customers. Learn more at www.ecobcg.com.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Estela Sanchez
Eco BCG Corporation
+1 651-776-9522
