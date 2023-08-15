Imago Rehab Welcomes Chris Dugan as New Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge, MA – Imago Rehab, a leading neurological recovery healthcare innovations company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Dugan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Mr. Dugan, an accomplished and visionary leader, brings a wealth of experience to Imago Rehab. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in healthcare, Dugan is poised to lead Imago Rehab into its next phase of clinical innovation and technology commercialization.
Conor Walsh, Scientific Cofounder:
“We are delighted to welcome Chris Dugan as our new CEO after an extensive search of highly qualified candidates. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead Imago Rehab. We have great confidence in his ability to lead the company and deliver value for patients and clinicians.”
Dugan has over 20 years of industry experience in healthcare innovation, value-based care models, and serving both payer and provider stakeholders while always keeping the patient needs and outcomes as the primary focus. He led the CVS/Aetna and Teladoc partnership during the COVID pandemic, enabling telehealth support when it was needed most. He has also served as an executive at Humana and at Hinge Health. His commitment to healthcare technology innovation delivering best-in-class clinical outcomes aligns perfectly with Imago Rehab’s core values, making him an excellent cultural fit for the organization.
Arunas Chesonis, Safar Partners and Investor:
“Dugan’s enthusiasm for embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of innovation will be instrumental in driving Imago Rehab’s continued growth and market leadership. Under his guidance, we are confident that Imago Rehab will reach new heights and create lasting value for all stakeholders.”
About Imago Rehab:
Launched out of Harvard’s Biodesign Lab and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Imago Rehab’s vision is to transform how patients recover after they suffer a stroke, shifting it from a clinic-centric model to one that is centered around a patient’s home. The company’s innovative and standardized clinical protocols are revolutionizing the way patients receive occupational therapy rehab care and its soft robotic glove enables high dose and high intensity rehabilitation of the hand to restore patients ability to perform activities of daily living.
Website: www.imagorehab.com
CDC Stroke Fact Sheet: https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/facts.htm
Imago Media Relations
