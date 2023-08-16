Yummy Combs Dog Treat Proven to Remove Over 25% of Tartar Build Up & Improved Breath by 46% in Just 60 Days
We're glad that dogs love the taste, but even more important, we're glad that the nutritional aspects of Yummy Combs can add years to their lives with their owners.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERZOO--Pets Best Life (https://petsbestlife.com/) is proud to announce today that a recent clinical study (https://rb.gy/23lgo) has proven a 26% removal of hardened tartar and improved breath by 46% by treating a dog with Yummy Combs® once a day for 60 days, an important result that will change the way dog dental care is affected. This industry-changing study was conducted to further enhance the state-or-the-art dental care delivered by revolutionary-shaped Yummy Combs®, complimenting the distinction of having earned the coveted VOHC Seal of Acceptance for Tartar Control.
"The 'dirty tooth' study proves what some have said was impossible—for a treat to remove hardened tartar from a dog’s teeth," notes Pets Best Life CEO and Founder, Joe Roetheli.
Yummy Combs® possess a revolutionary and highly-functional Shape that Makes the Difference. Dr. Roetheli describes it as a theoretical hybrid between a hexagonal wide and flat hockey puck and the interior of a nest of bees to provide state-of-the-art oral care and advanced safety for dogs plus is packed with superior nutrition and great taste.
New Fish and Egg Formula
Additionally, in another step to enhance the superior nutrition of Yummy Combs, Pets Best Life today announces its new Fish and Egg formula, both for variety and to address dogs allergic to Chicken. 55% of dogs over age 2 are overweight/obese. Recent studies
(https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jvim.15367) stated in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, that a dog being overweight can reduce longevity by 2 years, while a second study said that dogs being overweight can reduce longevity by 33%.
"The early palatability study suggests that dogs love the Fish & Egg formula even better than the great taste of the Chicken and Casein formula," notes Roetheli. "We're glad that dogs love the taste, but even more important, we're glad that the nutritional aspects of Yummy Combs can add years to their lives with their owners."
About Yummy Combs:
In 1996, Joe and his wife Judy turned entrepreneurs when they began a pet food/treat company with the dental treat known by many dogs and cats as “Greenies®”. After growing the company to the eighth largest pet food/treat company in the world and receiving over 4 dozen awards, the company was sold to Mars, Inc. in 2006. Joe and Judy remain entrepreneurs today with their launch of Yummy Combs, a full-body pet treat that addresses dental health, superior nutrition, and great taste, while actively battling choking hazards through special product innovations.
