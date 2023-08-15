Next Generation Self managed Personal Medical Alarms for seniors
Mercari Limited (NZ) is proud to announce the launch of its leading-edge self-managed personal medical alarm.
With a low cost of ownership and no ongoing expenses apart from SIM card top-ups, the Mercari Personal Medical Alarm represents a game-changer for Americas aging population.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to empower seniors and provide them with a greater sense of independence and security, Mercari Limited (NZ) is proud to announce the launch of its leading-edge self-managed personal medical alarm. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize the way seniors access emergency assistance, offering them independence, peace of mind, and a lifeline at their fingertips.
— Sebastian Guang
Designed to operate beyond the home, the Mercari Personal Medical Alarm goes outside conventional solutions by sending distress signals via SMS to up to 10 friends and family contacts, nurse carers or remote monitoring stations. It not only alerts the emergency contacts but also provides location data using GPS, WIFI, or Cell Tower triangulation. Additionally, the device can establish voice communication with emergency contacts or dial 911 emergency services directly, ensuring swift and efficient response protocols.
Mercari spokesperson Sebastian Guang explains the significance of the Mercari state-of-the-art technology, stating, "We are dedicated to improving the lives of seniors by providing innovative solutions that enhance their overall well-being. With the launch of our self-managed personal medical alarm, we are confident that we can make a significant impact on the lives of countless seniors across America "
Unlike traditional medical alert systems that are limited to usage ‘in home’, the Mercari Personal Alarm uses cellular technology and can work in the mall, in a park or even in another state. Additionally, unlike older technology alarms that require constant monitoring by a third party, our self-managed personal medical alarm empowers seniors to take control of their own safety. With just a simple press of a button on a discreet wearable device, help can be summoned in case of an emergency. The alarm connects directly to friends and family, or even 911.
With Senior safety at the forefront, the Mercari Personal Medical Alarm incorporates additional essential features. The integration of GPS/GPRS/GSM technology allows for dementia wandering tracking, aiding in locating individuals who may have absconded or wandered away from a safe location. The Geo Fencing feature adds an extra layer of security by notifying emergency contacts if the Medical Alarm moves into or out of a designated area, making it ideal for seniors that suffer dementia.
The Mercari Personal Medical alarm is also equipped with sensors for automatic fall detection, a critical requirement for seniors at risk of trips or falls. Falls can lead to serious injuries, and prompt medical attention is crucial. The Mercari device can detect a fall and send an alert to emergency services or designated contacts, ensuring help arrives quickly, even if the user is incapacitated and unable to activate the SOS button.
Overall, the Mercari SOS device with automatic fall detection offer a range of benefits for the elderly, including immediate assistance, independence, peace of mind, rapid medical attention, fall prevention, continuous monitoring, user-friendliness, and prevention of prolonged immobility. These advantages contribute to the overall safety, well-being, and quality of life of older adults.
Sebastian Guang stresses the product's potential to transcend industries, stating, "With a low cost of ownership and no ongoing expenses apart from SIM card top-ups, the Mercari Personal Medical Alarm represents a game-changer for Americas aging population. The added value it brings to elderly users or friends and family in enhancing independence, ensuring security, and saving lives cannot be overstated."
About Mercari Limited
Mercari Limited is a rapidly growing Emergency Communications company renowned for its commitment to developing advanced and reliable solutions. With a focus on promoting safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, Mercari Limited (NZ) continues to innovate and lead the way in providing cutting-edge Personal Safety solutions Worldwide.
Sebastian Guang
Mercari Limited
+1 773 2450222
email us here