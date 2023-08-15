Tracker Boat, $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors Gift Card Among Packages in 2023 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- A Tracker boat and a $5,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card are just two of the outstanding packages being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2023 Conservation Raffle.

The Tracker Pro Team 175 TF is a boat that helps anglers adapt to a variety of fishing situations. Features include three-across bow seat positions, dual live wells, and a recessed front deck level. Like all Tracker boats, the 175 TF comes outfitted with a Mercury outboard, Minn Kota trolling motor and Lowrance fish finder.

The Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card is redeemable for merchandise, in-store or academy.com. Academy offers an array of fishing gear for all types of fishing among its inventory.

Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the TWRF’s Conservation Raffle. Other highlights in this year’s Conservation Raffle are the addition of an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $89,000 and a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island, an ATV, turkey hunting package, waterfowl hunting package, a precision long-range shooting package, a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a Bon Trapper knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found here.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now through Sunday, Aug 20. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity there is of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly here.

Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Aug. 22. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order they are drawn. All winners will be announced live at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Pickwick Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.

Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

