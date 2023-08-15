Submit Release
Roma Port of Entry CBP officers seize cocaine worth over $380K

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma International Bridge seized a significant amount of cocaine aboard a commercial bus in a single enforcement action over the weekend. 

“Our top priority is to secure our borders and continue enforcing the law by interdicting narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “This seizure serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of CBP officers in safeguarding our borders and protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal narcotics.”

Packages containing 49 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, August 12 at the Roma International Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 22 packages containing a total of 49.34 pounds of alleged cocaine within the bus. 

CBP seized the narcotics, which had a street value of more than $380,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure. 

