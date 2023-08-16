DARTNet Institute Forms Collaboration with American Academy of Family Physicians for Ongoing Practice-Based Research

The AAFP National Research Network personnel and projects have moved to the DARTNet Institute to further align the two institutions' research agendas.

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DARTNet Institute and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) have formed a new collaboration to continue advancing high-quality patient care through effective family medicine research. The collaboration transfers research awards and employees in the Practice-Based Research, Innovation and Evaluation Division (PRIED) of the AAFP to DARTNet.

The AAFP was instrumental in the formation of DARTNet in 2011. Ever since, the two entities, DARTNet and the AAFP, have worked closely together on many projects. This move will allow the two organizations to further integrate their activities, complete works in progress and apply for new grants that deepen health care knowledge and improve patient care.

“We are pleased to welcome the AAFP research staff and their impressive portfolio of research projects to DARTNet Institute,” said Dr. Wilson Pace, the Chief Medical and Technology Officer of DARTNet Institute. “This move allows us to engage with practice-based research in new and exciting ways and to better tap into the AAFP’s National Research Network (NRN), a group of physicians and practices who engage in practice-based research projects.”

“As a part of this development, Dr. Christina Hester, the AAFP’s PRIED director, will become Vice President of Research for DARTNet Institute and play a key role in the transition and integration of the AAFP staff into DARTNet,” Dr. Pace said.

The DARTNet Institute is a not-for-profit research and clinical care support organization that focuses on the use of electronic health data to improve health outcomes. The DARTNet Institute was formed from research spearheaded through the AAFP NRN and the University of Colorado over 11 years ago. DARTNet has become known for its ability to obtain or extract electronic health record data from a wide variety of clinical organizations, from solo doctor’s offices to large integrated health systems. DARTNet provides advanced solutions to standardize these data into datasets ready for both research and clinical care. DARTNet supports clinical decision-making activities with a focus on primary care, population registries, patient reported outcome collection tools, advanced data analytics, including artificial intelligence/machine learning activities and research data collection and project management tools. DARTNet collaborates with multiple academic health centers, private research organizations and hundreds of clinical organizations to advance knowledge and track health outcomes. DARTNet is also a registered Patient Safety Organization with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

This collaboration between DARTNet and AAFP will essentially double DARTNet’s research portfolio and will increase DARTNet’s staff by approximately a third. Through this collaboration, DARTNet will have expanded capabilities to seek a wider portfolio of funding and enhanced support for large complex research projects that benefit primary care.