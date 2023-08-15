FW: Tractor Trailer stuck in the Notch
VT Route 108 in the Notch is now re-opened.
Sent: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:41 AM
Subject: Tractor Trailer stuck in the Notch
Vt Route 108 is shut down due to a TTU stuck on the Stowe side. Units are on scene working to get him out.
