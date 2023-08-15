Submit Release
FW: Tractor Trailer stuck in the Notch

VT Route 108 in the Notch is now re-opened.

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:41 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Tractor Trailer stuck in the Notch

 

Vt Route 108 is shut down due to a TTU stuck on the Stowe side. Units are on scene working to get him out.

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

FW: Tractor Trailer stuck in the Notch

