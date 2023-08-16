Veyond Metaverse Recognized as One of the "10 Top Metaverse Startups to Watch in 2023" by StartUs Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a leader in XR healthcare technology, proudly announces its recognition on StartUs Insights' esteemed "10 Top Metaverse Startups to Watch in 2023" list. Access the full report by StartUs Insights [here](Full Report link).
From 1,385 global metaverse startups, StartUs Insights, utilizing its AI-driven Discovery Platform, spotlighted Veyond Metaverse for its groundbreaking XR healthcare solutions and its potential to transform the healthcare sector.
Adam Choe, CEO of Veyond Metaverse, said, "This recognition underscores our commitment to revolutionizing clinician collaborations. Our Veyond Connect™ platform, which harnesses the power of XR, AR, and VR, aims to redefine standards for real-time surgical interactions and education."
Central to their innovations is Veyond Connect™, an advanced XR platform that integrates AI, dynamic digital twin technology, haptic feedback, and extended reality, creating a hyper-realistic experience for medical professionals. Designed to address the critical global challenge of inadequate access to safe surgery and proficient medical training, it emphasizes the plight of approximately 5 billion individuals affected by these challenges and the uneven healthcare infrastructure. Veyond Connect™ stands as a testament to the company's commitment to bridging both geographical and expertise divides in healthcare.
Veyond Connect™ revolutionizes the way clinicians coordinate surgeries in real-time, irrespective of location. "Our objective with Veyond Connect™ is to democratize access to top-tier surgical care and establish global benchmarks in healthcare," stated Dr. Thierry Flam, Chief Medical Officer of Veyond Metaverse.
Endorsed by StartUs Insights, a leader in startup analytics, Veyond Metaverse is poised for more milestones. Dr. Joon Chung, CoFounder, noted, "It's an honor to stand with fellow metaverse innovators. We're committed to expanding the horizons of the healthcare metaverse."
Explore Veyond Metaverse's innovations at www.veyondmetaverse.com.
About Veyond Metaverse: A frontrunner in XR healthcare technology, Veyond Metaverse specializes in blending XR, AR, and VR to elevate healthcare collaborations, from surgical training to live surgery assistance.
About StartUs Insights: A beacon in data analytics, StartUs Insights provides unparalleled insights into global startups and disruptive technologies, covering over 1.3 million startups and scaleups worldwide.
