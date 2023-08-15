AUTO METAL DIRECT INTRODUCES ALL-NEW PREMIUM HOOD FOR THE 67-72 FORD F100 F250 F350 BUMPSIDE PICKUP TRUCKS
AMD unveils a premium OE-style hood for '67-'72 Ford F100 F250 F350 Bumpside trucks. A tribute to classics, blending precision & heritage. autometaldirect.com
The restoration market has exploded for the 67-72 Ford Pickup Trucks and AMD is meeting those demands with premium quality restoration parts.”GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Metal Direct (AMD), a manufacturer and distributor of classic american muscle car and truck restoration parts, has released a new Steel Hood - OE Style designed for the 1967 - 1972 Ford F100 F250 F350 Pickup Trucks. The hood has been developed as an homage to the Bumpside trucks that have a presence in automotive history.
The 67-72 'Bumpside' series of Ford trucks, characterized by a distinct bumped line on their flanks, holds significance in automotive circles. Observations suggest a demand for a high-quality restoration hood for these trucks, and AMD's recent release aims to address this.
The reproduction hood has been carefully crafted to echo the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) style. Detailed attention was given to its curves, bends, and contours. High-grade automotive steel has been employed to ensure its durability and authenticity.
The AMD Steel Reproduction Hood aims to integrate with the truck's original structure, suggesting a seamless fit. The hood represents more than just a component; it speaks to the tradition of classic trucks.
For further details on the Hood - OE Style - 67-72 Ford F100 F250 F350 or other products by AMD, individuals can refer to the company's website or contact their customer service.
About Auto Metal Direct:
Auto Metal Direct, based in Gainesville, Georgia, is a provider of auto body parts for classic cars and trucks. They have experience in designing, manufacturing, and distributing restoration parts for various classic vehicle models, including GM, Mopar, and Ford. Their focus on quality and fit positions them as a chosen source for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Part Number: 300-4567
URL Link: https://www.autometaldirect.com/body-components-hood-hoods-hood-oe-style-67-72-ford-f100-f250-f350-p-31709.html
