ProFormance Roofing Achieves Remarkable No. 1,173 Ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
ProFormance Roofing Experiences a Phenomenal Three-Year Revenue Growth of 503% in the FL Roofing MarketORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProFormance Roofing, a trailblazer in the roofing industry, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement of securing the No. 1,173 position on the highly esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000 list. This annual compilation by Inc. magazine recognizes the most rapid-growing privately-owned companies across the United States, showcasing the unparalleled drive and innovation of independent businesses. Notable household names such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia have graced the Inc. 5000 list, marking their entry onto the national stage.
ProFormance Roofing’s meteoric rise is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Over the past three years, the company has achieved an astounding revenue growth of 503%, solidifying its status as a dynamic force within the roofing sector. This achievement reflects ProFormance Roofing’s dedication to delivering top-notch roofing solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.
Frank Hessburg, Co-Founder of ProFormance Roofing, expressed his elation regarding the company’s remarkable feat, stating, “Our journey has been fueled by a shared passion for transforming the roofing industry. This achievement on the Inc. 5000 list validates our dedication and serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”
Dustin Estep, Co-Founder of ProFormance Roofing, added, “We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and grateful for the opportunity to make a lasting impact. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, delivering unparalleled quality, and setting new standards for the roofing industry.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
MEDIA CONTACT:
For media inquiries, please contact:
David Raymond
VP of Marketing
ProFormance Roofing
david.raymond@proformanceroofs.com
About ProFormance Roofing
ProFormance Roofing is a reputable roofing company specializing in new roof installations, roof inspections, and a wide range of roofing services. With a commitment to excellence, exceptional craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service, ProFormance Roofing has earned a trusted reputation in the industry. Serving Florida since 2016, ProFormance Roofing strives to provide world-class roofing solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit www.proformanceroofs.com or call 833.467.7635.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
David Raymond
ProFormance Roofing
+1 321-251-2054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Meet Jonathon Chorak of ProFormance Roofing