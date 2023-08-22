Quality Interactions Secures Major Investment to Expand Health Equity Training
Backed by influential organizations, the company accelerates efforts to drive inclusive healthcare with online cultural competency and implicit bias training.BOSTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Interactions, a leading provider of online cultural competency and implicit bias training for healthcare professionals, announced today that it has successfully closed a significant funding round, drawing the support of highly respected investment groups including Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, an impact fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Boston Impact Initiative, Founders First, and Tethered LLC.
The infusion of capital will bolster Quality Interactions' ambitious growth plans to expand its innovative learning platform and represents a strong endorsement of the company's mission to address the deeply rooted challenges of health disparities and implicit bias in healthcare.
"It's an exciting time at Quality Interactions,” said Ashley Oguadimma, President & COO of Quality Interactions. “Our partners’ investment represents the critical fuel we need to deliver our health equity solution to a market that is showing great need for the services we offer.”
Quality Interactions' comprehensive cultural competency and implicit bias programs are designed to improve how healthcare professionals interact with diverse patient populations. Quality Interactions distinguishes its premium training experience by providing evidence-based content in an engaging format that helps healthcare providers build awareness and communication skills that improve decision-making, patient satisfaction, and health outcomes.
“This is our mission and our life’s work,” said Quality Interactions Co-Founder, Dr. Alexander Green. “As we expand our innovative approach to a brand-new product offering, we look forward to bringing person-centered health equity training to a broader audience.”
These investments come at a time of rapid growth for Quality Interactions, which earned a place on Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies of 2022. With increasing need for proven solutions to boost health equity, Quality Interactions is well-positioned to meet new demand in a growing market.
About Quality Interactions
Quality Interactions is a Boston-based company providing effective online cultural competency and implicit bias training to healthcare professionals. Its mission is to help healthcare organizations deliver equitable, high-quality care to all patients, regardless of cultural or linguistic background.
For more information, visit www.qualityinteractions.com
Megan Bedford
Quality Interactions
press@qualityinteractions.com
