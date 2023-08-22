Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,129 in the last 365 days.

Quality Interactions Secures Major Investment to Expand Health Equity Training

Quality Interactions Health Equity Training

Quality Interactions Health Equity Training

Backed by influential organizations, the company accelerates efforts to drive inclusive healthcare with online cultural competency and implicit bias training.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Interactions, a leading provider of online cultural competency and implicit bias training for healthcare professionals, announced today that it has successfully closed a significant funding round, drawing the support of highly respected investment groups including Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, an impact fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Boston Impact Initiative, Founders First, and Tethered LLC.

The infusion of capital will bolster Quality Interactions' ambitious growth plans to expand its innovative learning platform and represents a strong endorsement of the company's mission to address the deeply rooted challenges of health disparities and implicit bias in healthcare.

"It's an exciting time at Quality Interactions,” said Ashley Oguadimma, President & COO of Quality Interactions. “Our partners’ investment represents the critical fuel we need to deliver our health equity solution to a market that is showing great need for the services we offer.”

Quality Interactions' comprehensive cultural competency and implicit bias programs are designed to improve how healthcare professionals interact with diverse patient populations. Quality Interactions distinguishes its premium training experience by providing evidence-based content in an engaging format that helps healthcare providers build awareness and communication skills that improve decision-making, patient satisfaction, and health outcomes.

“This is our mission and our life’s work,” said Quality Interactions Co-Founder, Dr. Alexander Green. “As we expand our innovative approach to a brand-new product offering, we look forward to bringing person-centered health equity training to a broader audience.”

These investments come at a time of rapid growth for Quality Interactions, which earned a place on Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies of 2022. With increasing need for proven solutions to boost health equity, Quality Interactions is well-positioned to meet new demand in a growing market.

About Quality Interactions

Quality Interactions is a Boston-based company providing effective online cultural competency and implicit bias training to healthcare professionals. Its mission is to help healthcare organizations deliver equitable, high-quality care to all patients, regardless of cultural or linguistic background.

For more information, visit www.qualityinteractions.com

Megan Bedford
Quality Interactions
press@qualityinteractions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About Quality Interactions' Health Equity Training

You just read:

Quality Interactions Secures Major Investment to Expand Health Equity Training

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more