Astro the Astronaut Doll Disrupts Traditional Gender Norms Facing Young Girls Aspiring To Become Astronauts

Empowering Girls to Reach for the Stars: Astro the Astronaut Doll Breaks Barriers and Inspires Dreams
My granddaughter is loving this doll. Not only is it cute and snuggly, but it is also teaching her so much about the planets and our solar system”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astro the Astronaut is paving the way for young girls to become astronauts. This 15” tall soft plush doll is the perfect astronaut role model for girls, she’s now available at Macy’s 19 Flagship stores and Macys.com and is challenging traditional gender norms facing young girls in STEM.
“My granddaughter is loving this doll. Not only is it cute and snuggly, but it is also teaching her so much about the planets and our solar system. I absolutely love that this is a female astronaut doll and I especially love that it is a person of color. It even has a little black girl’s voice! I feel that it is so important that we teach our children to “shoot for the stars” regardless of race or gender.”
When little girls meet Astro, she will be dressed in her orange spacesuit, cool starry jetpack and rocking her purple braids. Not only is she fun to play with, but she also loves educating our girls about planets, moons and stars. With representation in both look and voice, this unique diverse doll provides girls with over 75 open - ended conversational astronaut phrases made from a real girl’s voice. Astronaut representation needs to start early.
About Surprise Powerz
Founded by Kristel Bell, notorious for creating STEM companies that challenge the gender and racial barriers girls face, including Surprise Powerz and Black Girls Movement that empower girls to break barriers, solve problems and have fun doing it STEM. Surprise Powerz is proud to be a graduate of The Workshop at Macy’s class of 2023 and is proud to announce our inspiring dolls are available at Macy’s Queens Center, Macy’s Herald Square, Macy’s Manhasset, Macy’s Staten Island, Macy’s Menlo Park, Macy’s Plaza Las Americas, Macy’s Roosevelt Field, Macy’s Garden State Plaza, Macy’s State Street, Macy’s Valley Fair, Macy’s San Francisco Union Square, Macy’s Ala Moana, Macy’s Micronesia, Macy’s South Coast Plaza, Macy’s Memorial City, Macy’s Woodlands, Macy’s Lenox Square, Macy’s Aventura, Macy’s Dadeland and Macys.com. Surprise Powerz is a woman, minority owned children’s toy company that began in Chicago, IL in 2019.
