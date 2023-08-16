O2 Web earns the highly coveted Gold Status from Akeneo, solidifying its position amongst top global agencies.

O2 Web - Akeneo Gold Partner

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The O2 Web agency, expert in the development and growth of integrated ecommerce solutions, is proud to announce that it has reached the level of Gold partnership with Akeneo, the Product Experience Company. This recognition underscores O2 Web's ongoing commitment to providing its customers with exceptional product experiences.

"From the outset of our collaboration in 2018, O2 Web has remained one of our most dedicated and experienced partners, delivering more than 35 highly successful Akeneo projects, including notable clients such as Arc’Teryx, Air Liquide, BRP, and Thrasio. As one of our very first and most strategic partners in North America, O2 Web has played an integral role in shaping our journey to success. Their expertise, professionalism, and passion for delivering top-notch solutions have consistently impressed both our team and our mutual clients.” said Tobias Schlotter, Akeneo Vice President of Global Channel.”

With its 100 experts holding multiple Akeneo certifications, O2 Web has demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise in implementing product experience management solutions based on Akeneo Product Cloud solution. Thanks to this fruitful collaboration, the agency has helped many companies to optimize their product management strategy, thus improving their online performance and strengthening their competitiveness in North America.

"This great achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence and creating great partnerships. Akeneo’s gold partner status is not just an accolade, it's proof to the perseverance and quality that define O2 Web on a global scale." Simon Robillard, O2 Web Partner & Vice President.

About O2 Web

O2 Web is a fast-growing web agency that specializes in developing integrated, flexible and innovative e-commerce solutions for the B2B, D2C and B2C markets. The agency's clients include manufacturing companies and distributors, major retailers and large organizations. In all its dealings, O2 Web's commitment remains the same: helping clients effectively use new technologies to grow their business and achieve their full potential.

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences supporting any route-to-market and the entire customer lifecycle. With its open platform, a leading PIM for product data and asset management, and extensive connected ecosystem with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including BASF Group, Canon USA, Chico’s FAS and Forever 21 trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced returns, faster time to market, and increased team productivity.