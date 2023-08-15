Vista School Appoints Dr. Justin Blasko as New Director
Vista School in Ivins, Utah, welcomes new Director, Dr. Justin Blasko.IVINS, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista School is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Justin Blasko as its new Director, effective July 25, 2023. Dr. Blasko brings to Vista School an extensive background in education leadership and a steadfast commitment to student success.
"I am both honored and humbled to have been chosen as the next Director of Vista School," said Dr. Blasko. "My driving passion has been to serve students and educators, empowering them to reach their full potential. I am thrilled to step into this role at Vista and bring with me great enthusiasm and dedication to advocate for the success and growth of our school."
Dr. Blasko and his wife, Lara, a fellow educator, are returning to their Utah roots. After growing their family in Sultan, Washington, they are excited about the opportunity to make a positive impact on education in the Ivins community.
Their commitment to education extends to their family. Their son currently works with cutting-edge CRISPR technology in salmon conservation at Washington State University, while their daughter is a pre-med student, pursuing a dual major in Biology and Chemistry at Whitworth University.
Dr. Blasko’s passion for education stems from his own experience in Utah, where he was born in Ogden and attended school in Layton at E.G. King Elementary. He went on to walk on to the Weber State football program, where he remains a proud supporter. His connections to the area also include his parents, long-time St. George residents, who contribute significantly to their local church and theater communities.
Dr. Blasko is looking forward to fostering a positive and enriching learning environment at Vista School. He is dedicated to working collaboratively with staff, parents, and the wider community to ensure every student thrives and achieves their full potential.
"I am excited to join the Vista School community and eager to work collaboratively with each of you," said Dr. Blasko. "I am dedicated to earning your trust and support as we embark on this journey together."
The Vista School community extends a warm welcome to Dr. Blasko and his family and is excited about the positive change and growth his leadership will bring to the school.
Justin Blasko has emerged as an esteemed figure in the educational landscape in the pursuit of equality. Armed with 10 years of expertise as an elementary school principal, supplemented by 12 years as a central office leader, Justin has dedicated his life to making positive changes in education. Having held positions such as Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and HR Executive Director, Justin relentlessly advocates for balanced opportunities for students. His proficiency in curriculum design, HR functions, and the strategic use of data to guide choices vastly improves learning outcomes and cultivates a sense of fairness.
