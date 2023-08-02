Justin Blasko Met with Weber State President at Northwest Alumni Gathering
Dr. Justin Blasko recently attended the Northwest Alumni gathering in support of the University’s football program.RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed alumnus and renowned educational leader Dr. Justin Blasko met with Brad Mortensen, President of Weber State University, at the eagerly awaited Northwest Alumni gathering last Saturday, hosted by Jelene Trewet and her husband Craig Trewet, Weber State University President's National Advisory Council Chair. The event, which saw an assembly of alumni from across the region, was held in Renton, Washington. Justin had the privilege of personally presenting his traditional donation of $100 to the university's respected football program, where he played from 1990 to 1995.
An accomplished alumnus and a staunch supporter of Weber State, Justin Blasko's dedication to contributing to his alma mater is both motivational and steadfast. Known for his significant influence in the realm of education, Justin has proven himself an exceptional educational leader, having served as Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and HR Executive Director throughout his illustrious career.
The meeting between Justin Blasko and President Mortensen was highly significant, highlighting the strong bond between Weber State and its alums. It represented a mutual commitment to the university's mission of educational excellence and its effort to cultivate an active and supportive alumni network.
The Northwest Alumni gathering allowed Justin to reconnect with fellow alums, reminisce about old times, and share experiences. As a former student-athlete, Justin's contribution to the football program is particularly sentimental, recognizing the profound influence his tenure at Weber State had on his personal and professional growth.
"Coming back to Weber State is always a humbling and nostalgic journey for me," Justin remarked. "It’s an honor to give back to a program that holds a special place in my heart."
The Northwest Alumni gathering was undoubtedly a memorable occasion, bringing together a variety of distinguished graduates who have made substantial contributions in their respective fields. The presence of Justin Blasko and his unwavering dedication to Weber State's football program undoubtedly inspired fellow alums, serving as evidence of the enduring impact of a Weber State education.
Dr. Justin Blasko is an accomplished educational leader deeply committed to promoting excellence in education. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Justin has served in roles such as Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and HR Executive Director, contributing significantly to the education sector. As a loyal alumnus of Weber State University, Justin continues to support his alma mater and embody the values instilled during his time as a student.

