Youth ATV Crash in Moultonborough

August 15, 2023

Moultonborough, NH – On August 15, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., Moultonborough Police Department, Moultonborough Fire-Rescue Department, Stewart’s Ambulance, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a dirt bike crash in a field along Governor Wentworth Highway. Upon arrival, responders located a youth operator who had crashed a youth model dirt bike into a tree along the edge of a field and suffered a head injury.

The youth was treated for his injuries and transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia via Stewart’s Ambulance. The youth was wearing appropriate safety gear, including a helmet. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.