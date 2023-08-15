Tickets On Sale Now For The 14th Annual Sunshine Foundation Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an enchanting evening of community, compassion, and celebration as the Sunshine Foundation proudly presents the 14th Annual Gala, themed “Diamonds & Rhinestones: Bling up your Boots and Cowboy Hats.”
Join the Sunshine Foundation on October 21, 2023, at 6 pm, at the prestigious Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate for a sparkling night dedicated to making dreams come true for children in need.
The 14th Annual Sunshine Foundation Gala will be a night to remember, featuring an array of thrilling live and silent auction items, a delectable dinner, captivating entertainment, an opportunity for guests to “Bling up your Boots and Cowboy Hats,” and a chance to hit the dance floor and let loose.
As the evening draws to a close, guests will indulge in delightful desserts, knowing that their contributions have helped make dreams come true.
The Sunshine Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling dreams for children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, profound low-functioning (Level 3) autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse, and others.
Through the generosity of donors and supporters, the Foundation has spread sunshine and created magical experiences for over 41,900 children and their families since 1976.
To make these dreams a reality for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to help keep the Dream Village a peaceful and relaxing escape from reality for the children and their families that stay there while on their Dream Come True Trips provided by the Sunshine Foundation.
The most common request is a Magical Dream to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios while choosing to stay at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney.
Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams: shopping sprees, computers and iPads, outdoor playsets, above-ground swimming pools, family trips and cruises, adaptive tricycles, and other special needs equipment, plus many more.
To participate in this extraordinary event and contribute to a noble cause, individuals and businesses are invited to purchase tickets and explore various sponsorship opportunities. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of something truly special. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinefoundation.org/2023gala.
Sunshine Foundation
