Software Company Zuar Honored With Third Consecutive Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 List
Inc. magazine has announced its annual Inc. 5000 list, and we're excited to announce that Zuar has ranked again!
This recognition is not just about our growth, but about the impact we're making in our industry and the lives of our customers.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For the third year in a row, Zuar is on the list!
— Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar
This prestigious list is a who’s-who of independent companies with outweighed potential. Other notable companies that have appeared on the list in the past include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle.
Zuar is a leading embedded analytics company that helps clients of all sizes turn data into revenue. Zuar’s platform enables companies to tell actionable data stories, increase customer retention and monetize insights.
“To be honored for the third year in a row is humbling. Sustaining such high growth rates year after year is a testament to the commitment and resiliency of every member at Zuar. We prioritize the customer experience, as their success is our success. This recognition is not just about our growth, but about the impact we're making in our industry and the lives of our customers,” said Zuar CEO Whitney Myers.
Added Zuar Co-Founder Joel Stellner, “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and even more excited about what lies ahead. This is just the beginning for Zuar!”
This announcement follows others that the company has recently been proud to share, including becoming Climate Neutral Certified and being honored with a 2023 Best Places to Work Award.
The full 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Zuar
Zuar is the analytics headquarters for organizations of all sizes. Automate the flow of data from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics, fully prepped and ready for use. With Zuar, you can provide customized, secure, global analytics access to any audience. It is a powerful platform with unrivaled flexibility. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
