Gallatin Driver Services Center to Close Monday for Remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Gallatin Driver Services Center, located at 855 North Blue Jay Way, will close for a planned remodel on Monday, Aug. 21, and reopen mid-October.

During the remodel, citizens can visit the Driver Services mobile units, Sumner County’s two self-service kiosks, other driver service centers, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Driver Services mobile units will be at Volunteer State Community College, Parking Lot K, 650 Enterprise Drive, Gallatin, TN, Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the remodel is complete. At the mobile units, citizens can complete a variety of transactions, including obtaining a regular driver's license, commercial driver's license, REAL ID, photo ID issuance, and updating, replacing or renewing their driver’s license. The mobile units only accept credit or debit card payments. Knowledge and road skills tests are not available at the mobile units.

To take a road skills test, citizens must visit a full-service Driver Services center. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age, can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

At a self-service kiosk, citizens can renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only), order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime and concealed carry), upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit, pay full reinstatement fees (Partial payment plans are not accepted), reissue a driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services center for re-issuance of the driver’s license), add emergency contacts, update, replace or renew their regular driver's license, change an address, voter registration or advance a Graduated Driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Sumner County Self-Service Kiosks:

City of Hendersonville - 101 Maple Dr. North, Hendersonville, TN - M-F 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sumner County Clerk - 355 N. Belvedere Dr. Room 105, Gallatin, TN - M-F 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Nearby Full-Service Driver Services Centers:

Springfield Driver Services Center - 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C, Springfield, TN

Lebanon Driver Services Center - 204 Maddox Simpson Parkway, Lebanon, TN

Hart Lane Driver Services Center - 624 Hart Lane, Nashville, TN

