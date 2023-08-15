Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,676 in the last 365 days.

Roadwork on 19th Avenue North will reduce traffic to one lane near I-29

FARGO, N.D. – On Thursday, August 17, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will reduce traffic to one lane each way on 19th Avenue North in Fargo between Dakota Drive and Interstate 29.

Workers are sealing road’s surface and expect to finish the project in a single day.

The speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph. Lane closures will be changing throughout the day

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

CONTACT: 

Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701-328-6965

 

You just read:

Roadwork on 19th Avenue North will reduce traffic to one lane near I-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more