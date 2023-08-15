Roadwork on 19th Avenue North will reduce traffic to one lane near I-29

FARGO, N.D. – On Thursday, August 17, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will reduce traffic to one lane each way on 19th Avenue North in Fargo between Dakota Drive and Interstate 29.



Workers are sealing road’s surface and expect to finish the project in a single day.



The speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph. Lane closures will be changing throughout the day



The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



