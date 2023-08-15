Submit Release
Koolfog Inc. Donates 3 Misting Systems to Coachella Valley Non-Profit Community

Shelter Puppies Peaking Out of a Wooden Crate Placed Upon Grass

Shelter Puppies

Koolfog, Inc. has donated misting systems to Galilee Center, Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine Health Center and Animal Rescue Center of California

THOUSAND PALMS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Koolfog, Inc., a leader mist solutions for evaporative cooling, has donated three misting systems to three worthy organizations in the Coachella Valley. These organizations all provide life-saving services to those most in need, often in the field, with temperatures reaching triple digits:

Galilee Center - provides weekly food distribution, emergency overnight shelter, hot meals, showers, clothing, baby food and essential sanitary supplies to the large population of working-class people who live in the East Coachella Valley. www.galileecenter.org

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine Health Center – provides “no-cost” healthcare services to under-served adults in the Coachella Valley without insurance. www.cvvim.org

Animal Rescue Center of California – provides save haven and finds homes for rescued, abandoned and stray animals. www.thearc-ca.org

Koolfog donated high-pressure stainless steel misting lines, nozzles, fittings, and their Gibson series high pressure evaporative cooling pumps for use as misters in pop-up settings as well as future planned permanent installations. Outreach programs benefitting from Koolfog misting systems include home-less outreach, an animal shade structure, food distribution, a planned outdoor community garden and cool zones for volunteers, staff, and clients.
.
About Koolfog, Inc.
For over 30 years Koolfog Inc. has designed, developed, and manufactured fog solutions for cooling, humidification, dust control, water features and special effects. Koolfog is a world leader in delivering the best in quality high pressure mist systems that balance performance and aesthetics while seamless-ly integrating into theme parks, restaurants, resort hotels, industrial facilities, wineries, greenhouse crops, landscapes, and architectural settings. http://www.koolfog.com


Michelle Roe
Koolfog, Inc.
+1 760-321-9203
