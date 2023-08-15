Skillable is listed for the fifth time in the Inc. 5000, ranking 71 in education on the 2023 list

Skillable’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row reinforces the need for its hands-on learning solution and gives us greater recognition and confidence for the team to build on.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Skillable is included on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, retail, health, logistics, financial services and more. Within the education sector, Skillable ranked 71st. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful and dynamic companies, with Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable said, “Skillable’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row reinforces the need for its hands-on learning solution. Learning by doing is how humans, by default, pick up skills throughout our lives from tracing the alphabet as a child, to practicing baseball as a teenager and getting behind the wheel to learn how to drive. So why are job skills primarily taught through theory? Skillable exists to give the hands-on experiences that employees need to build critical skills for the future of work. Being a part of the Inc. 5000 gives greater recognition and confidence for the team to build on.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. Editor-in-Chief. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer of Skillable said, “Over the years, some of the most pioneering and category-creating companies have been included in the Inc. 5000. It is invaluable to be a part of this community of innovators as Skillable carves out a new category within the learning and education market. Skillable’s goal is to become as ubiquitous and revolutionary to workplaces as former Inc. 5000 honorees Microsoft, Dell and LinkedIn have become.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Skillable

A five-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated learning experiences will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas and Skillsoft trust Skillable to deliver hands-on learning experiences at scale. Skillable has delivered on that promise by supporting more than one million new learners in 2022 and over 25 million learning experiences in its tenure.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com.