Linshom Medical, Inc. Closes $650K in Series A Round with Investments from Abell Foundation and TEDCO.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical, a Maryland startup medical device company producing innovative advances in respiratory monitoring, received investments of $250K and $400K from Abell Foundation and TEDCO respectively as part of a Series A preferred equity round.
Accurate respiratory monitoring and rapid detection of early respiratory decline are foundational to ensuring positive patient outcomes. Linshom is first to deliver operating room (OR) quality respiratory data to the patient’s bedside. Patients on the general care floor, in the emergency room, in the post anesthesia care unit, and at home do not have the quality of monitoring available in the OR or intensive care unit (ICU). Those technologies are too big, complex and expensive for bedside use. Linshom addresses these barriers by delivering a small, low cost, wearable sensor that delivers highly accurate, continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM) to the patient’s bedside.
“Linshom has proven their ability to hit key performance milestones by achieving FDA clearance, securing a $2.4M National Institute of Health grant and conducting a post-approval, in-hospital, clinical study with its partner, Ohio State University, on time and on budget. We are impressed by Linshom’s effective execution of its commercial strategy in a $2 billon market, and we are proud to support their business relocation to Baltimore City,” said Eileen O’Rourke, director of impact investments for the Abell Foundation.
“Linshom is the type of technology and life science startup in Maryland that we like to see. Linshom's innovation can save lives by alerting medical professionals as soon as breathing issues arise,” said Katherine Hill Ritchie, TEDCO’s senior director, venture funds. “The Linshom team has knowledge and experience in developing and commercializing medical technologies. We look forward to seeing this company scale.”
“Patient respiratory depression events are fairly common and can lead to costly rapid response activation, rescue events and ICU transfers. Linshom can intercept these disasters by calling early attention to respiratory decline so that clinical staff can take action,” said Richard Hughen, chief executive officer of Linshom. “I am delighted to have the Abell Foundation and TEDCO join as investor-partners. These investments further validate the value of Linshom Medical’s technology and our CPRM device.”
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared device provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com.
Linshom Medical Contact: Richard Hughen, Email: rhughen@LinshomForLife.com
About Abell Foundation:
The Abell Foundation is a qualifying 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that is committed to improving health, economic and educational outcomes in Baltimore City so that all people can thrive.
Abell Foundation Contact: Andy Green, Email: green@abell.org
About TEDCO
TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.
Media Contact: Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedcomd.com
