U.S. Naval Base Guam to Participate in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023

The annual force protection exercise is designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations. Exercise CP23 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there may be times when exercise events cause increased traffic around the installation, occasional delays in base access, and gate closures. Area residents may also see increased security force activity associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement

and first responders.



As part of the exercise, the Giant Voice (GV) public address systems at NBG installations will be activated, and residents in surrounding areas will hear exercise announcements regarding force protection conditions throughout the week. The use of the GV system adds realism to the exercise.



For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, visit the Naval Base Guam website (https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Guam/) or follow NBG on Facebook (www.facebook.com/USNavalBaseGuam).

