Nominations open for 2023 Joe Smallwood Memorial Recognition Award

CANADA, August 15 - Premier Dennis King announced today that nominations are open for the 2023 Joe Smallwood Recognition Award.

The award is in memory of longtime horseman Joe Smallwood and was established to recognize individuals who have made a positive impact on the harness racing industry on Prince Edward Island at the grassroots level. The award was created in 2019 and previous recipients of the award have been Clarkie Smith, Ron Gass, the late Earl Smith and Ralph Annear.

“Joe was a grassroots industry builder whose impact on building a thriving harness racing industry here on Prince Edward Island would be impossible to measure over his lifetime involvement with the industry. I’m honored to open nominations for the 2023 Joe Smallwood Memorial Recognition Award for the fifth year and look forward to presenting the award during Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend in October.” -Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

There are two ways to nominate a candidate:

• Submit a nomination form online at www.peiharnessracing.ca; or

• Mail nominations to the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association office.

(Suite 204A, 420 University Avenue, Charlottetown, PEI C1A 7Z5)

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 15, 2023. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent selection committee and the recipient will be announced during Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend in Charlottetown.

For more information and to review the criteria of the award, visit: www.peiharnessracing.ca/joe-smallwood-memorail-recognition-award/



Media contact:

Adam Ross

Office of Premier

adamross@gov.pe.ca