Playfinity and The Velo Hero Join Forces to Enhance National Baseball Contests

The Gaming Baseball and app provide a new layer of challenges The ball comes with a free app full of games, challenges, avatars and more The Velo Hero enables national competitions for baseball and softball Test each player’s throwing abilities The first ever gaming baseball, regulation size and weight.

These two companies have an aligned mission, to keep youth baseball players training more and longer while having fun

By teaming up with The Velo Hero, we're not just enhancing our game offerings; we're also reinforcing the message that sports, fun, and fitness go hand in hand.” — Pippa Boothman. CEO, Playfinity.

OSLO, NORWAY, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Playfinity and The Velo Hero have announced a partnership to amplify their national baseball competitions. Playfinity gamifies sports and training to keep kids active and practicing with digitized sporting equipment connected to an app full of games, communities, and competitions. The Velo Hero conducts national contests at indoor hitting facilities and youth camps for baseball and softball players ages 8-18. In March 2023, the first Exit Velocity competition was completed, with 11 National Champions crowned. They also conduct a National Swing Challenge to get players to work on their swings over the winter months, awarding those who reach 1,000 to 10,000 swings.“Partnering with Playfinity allows us to now conduct a throwing competition to add on to our contests,” said CEO Dave Schrage. “ The Gaming Baseball will some day be in every kid's home where they can play catch with their friends, teammates, or family members. It will build a player's skill in handling the baseball and making accurate throws. At the same time, a player at all levels can have fun playing the different games on the app.”This partnership between The Velo Hero and Playfinity is sure to bring more excitement to baseball players across the country by providing them with new opportunities for contests and games that they can participate in from their own homes. With this collaboration comes an even greater goal - getting kids moving and active!Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity, stated, “Our mission has always been to inspire kids to be more active and to love sports. By teaming up with The Velo Hero, we're not just enhancing our game offerings; we're also reinforcing the message that sports, fun, and fitness go hand in hand. We're thrilled to bring more interactive and engaging experiences to young baseball players nationwide.”Playfinity’s Gaming Baseball is a robust, innovative baseball that is regulation size and weight. Together with a free app, it provides an interactive, engaging experience with free games connected to thousands of players all around the world and gives players feedback on speed, distance, height, and more. This technology gives young athletes the opportunity to practice their skills while having fun. Gamification and community encourage players to play more and challenge themselves and others.The Velo Hero is dedicated to helping young athletes reach their full potential by providing them with access to data-driven tools that help track performance metrics such as exit velocity off of a bat or swing speed during batting practice sessions. With this new partnership between Playfinity and The Velo Hero, young athletes are now able to get feedback not only about their batting performance but also about how well they throw.The combination of these two companies provides young athletes with more opportunities than ever before! By combining technology with traditional sports practices, these two companies are revolutionizing how kids stay active while having fun at home or in competitive settings!For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit www.playfinity.com About PlayfinityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect youth, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love.About The Velo HeroThe Velo Hero brings engaging national competitions to baseball and softball, featuring exit velocity challenges, swing contests, and catching competitions. From indoor hitting facilities to youth camps, boys and girls aged 7-18 can compete for the title of National Champion. Monthly leaderboards and champions keep the youth playing longer and are a fun way to showcase skills.

The Velo Hero and Playfinity partner up to expand the baseball competitions across the country