AVACEN Medical Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 4th Straight Year!
Rated a Top 50 Health Product Company!
With over 25 million treatments and zero adverse events reported, AVACEN devices are a safe and proven alternative for treating pain and aiding wellness.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVACEN Medical announced today that Inc. Magazine revealed the company was listed on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the 4th straight year. With a revenue growth of 239% since its first year on the most prestigious ranking list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the company was also listed as a top 50 Health Product Company.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
AVACEN Medical Chairman Thomas G. Muehlbauer stated “I’m very proud our Distributor team was able to accomplish this. With over 25 million treatments and zero adverse events reported, AVACEN devices are a safe and proven alternative for treating pain and aiding wellness.” Muehlbauer described AVACEN devices as “the only known FDA-cleared, Class II, OTC medical devices on the market today able to provide noninvasive, rapid whole-body treatment, using a single point of contact. It is an ideal drug-free and safe alternative for relief of pain associated with multiple conditions such as arthritis.”
About AVACEN Medical (www.AVACEN.com)
AVACEN Medical is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy-to-use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Anthony Shimkin, President & CEO at (888) 428-2236 x 715 or info@AVACEN.com.
About Inc. Media (www.INC.com)
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.
