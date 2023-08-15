National Express Shuttle and Transit Wins Gold Safety Award from North Carolina Department of Labor
Certificate of Safety Achievement Recognizes Outstanding On-the-Job Safety and Health
Being distinguished among the top employers for safety excellence statewide reflects our high standards and we’re thrilled to celebrate this with PART.”BURLINGAME, CA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit today announced it has received a 2022 Gold Safety Award from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) in conjunction with its partnership with Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) in Greensboro, North Carolina.
— Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, National Express N.A. Shuttle & Transit
NCDOL’s awards recognize outstanding safety and health efforts resulting in a substantial reduction of employee injuries and illnesses and the promotion of safer working conditions.
Under a 10-year partnership that PART renewed this year, National Express oversees the management, operations and maintenance of PART’s fixed route commuter Express Bus and paratransit Shuttle Bus services for the residents and visitors of the region, plus maintenance of PART’s Vanpool Public Transportation Services fleet.
“We congratulate our Safety and Operations teams on being recognized by the N.C. Department of Labor for developing a safety culture that enhances the care and well-being of our employees and passengers,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President and CEO, National Express North America Shuttle and Transit. “Being distinguished among the top employers for safety excellence statewide reflects our high standards and we’re thrilled to celebrate this with PART.”
National Express operates its local Customer Service Center at the Coble Transportation Center PART opened to the public in 2017. “PART’s passenger terminal, state-of-the-art bus maintenance facility and amenities have contributed greatly to the safety, productivity and comfort of our bus drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and other employees,” added Van Wagenen.
Safety Performance and Technology Innovation
National Express leads a range of safety and compliance programs, including robust bus driver training and coaching, preventative fleet maintenance, and best-in-class technology systems including onboard video with artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics for real-time incident detection.
“We congratulate National Express Shuttle and Transit and our PART staff on winning a 2022 NCDOL Safety Award,” said Scott Rhine, CEO and General Manager, Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation. “It reflects a dedication to maintaining a safe working environment and providing efficient, effective, and safe public transit service to citizens of the Piedmont Triad.”
N.C. Department of Labor's Safety Awards Program rewards employers and employees for implementing strong safety and health programs that go beyond the requirements of the law. Launched in 1946, the program is administered through its Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Gold winners must be at least 50% below OSHA industry averages. https://bit.ly/3OlNN6Z
About PART
Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation is a unit of local government to enhance all forms of transportation across the nearly 6,000 square mile Piedmont Triad Region of North Carolina connecting Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington and surrounding counties. PART is governed by representatives from nine member counties, four Metropolitan Planning Organizations, the Triad’s four largest cities, two regional airports, and the NCDOT Board of Transportation. Working with partners, PART strives to enhance mobility, address congestion, and reduce transportation related impacts on air quality. https://www.partnc.org.
About National Express Shuttle and Transit
National Express Shuttle and Transit operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions help public and private sector customers evolve their mobility initiatives into the future by reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion, and promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is part of National Express North America, a subsidiary of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly a billion bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore solutions and browse job opportunities at www.nationalexpresstransit.com and www.wedriveu.com.
