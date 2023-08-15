CORE Networks and ProActive Emergency Solutions Join Forces to Enhance Client Safety and Business Continuity

CORE Networks

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Networks, a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ProActive Emergency Solutions, a renowned expert in emergency preparedness and safety training. This collaboration aims to empower clients with a holistic approach to disaster planning, CPR training, and active shooter defense planning, reinforcing their ability to navigate unforeseen challenges seamlessly.

The partnership between CORE Networks and ProActive Emergency Solutions comes as a response to the growing need for businesses to be prepared for a wide range of emergency situations. Through this collaboration, clients will have access to a comprehensive suite of services that blend CORE Networks’ expertise in IT infrastructure and ProActive Emergency Solutions’ proficiency in emergency preparedness and safety training.

Benefits to our Clients:

Experience a New Level of Preparedness: Our collaboration equips you with comprehensive emergency management strategies, ensuring your readiness to handle any crisis with efficiency and confidence.

Tap into Dual Expertise: Benefit from the specialized insights of both ProActive Emergency Solutions and CORE Network Company, empowering you to make informed decisions that drive success.

Seamless Harmony in Operations: Our combined services seamlessly integrate your IT infrastructure and emergency preparedness, minimizing disruptions and optimizing overall performance.

Complete Resilience, Inside and Out: Enjoy a holistic approach that addresses both your IT necessities and emergency management essentials. This holistic synergy enhances your overall resilience and ability to thrive.



Benefits to Our Businesses:

Widened Horizons: Through our partnership, we extend our impact across our industries, introducing our collective expertise to a broader audience and expanding our influence.

Nurturing Innovation: The convergence of emergency management and IT solutions fuels mutual growth. Our collaborative expertise fosters innovation, propelling us to new heights.

Elevated Solutions: Our combined capabilities elevate the solutions we bring to you. The integration of our services results in a more comprehensive suite of offerings, tailor-made for your needs.

Fortified Reputation: Joining forces with a trusted partner reinforces our reputation as industry leaders, adding a layer of credibility and trust to our profiles.



Goals of Working Together:

Our collaboration is driven by shared goals that focus on mutual growth, innovation, and client success:

Innovation: By combining our expertise, we aim to create innovative solutions that effectively address the evolving challenges faced by clients in emergency management and IT.

Client-Centric Approach: Our partnership centers around our clients, ensuring they receive the most effective, holistic, and tailored solutions available.

Thought Leadership: Together, we strive to set industry standards by collectively contributing to thought leadership and best practices.

Sustainability: Our collaboration is designed for long-term success, aiming to sustainably serve our clients’ needs and remain at the forefront of our industries.



Quote from CORE Networks:

“At CORE Networks, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions that enable them to navigate any challenges that come their way,” said Ethan Chabert, President of CORE Networks. “Teaming up with ProActive Emergency Solutions allows us to extend our services beyond IT and empower our clients with the tools and knowledge they need to ensure the safety of their employees and the continuity of their operations.”

About CORE Networks:

CORE Networks is a leading IT solutions provider known for delivering cutting-edge technology services to businesses of all sizes. With a dedicated team of experts, CORE Networks specializes in IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and more, enabling clients to optimize their operations and achieve their business goals.

About ProActive Emergency Solutions:

ProActive Emergency Solutions

ProActive Emergency Solutions is a renowned expert in emergency preparedness and safety training, offering a range of services including CPR training, active shooter defense planning, and disaster preparedness consultations. With a commitment to fostering a safer environment, ProActive Emergency Solutions empowers organizations and individuals to respond effectively to emergencies.

For more information on ProActive Emergency Solutions, please visit their website: https://www.proactiveemergencysolutions.com/