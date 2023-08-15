Hanna Interpreting Services Commemorates 13th Anniversary with Community Picnic and New Office in Spring Valley, CA,
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanna Interpreting Services, a trailblazer in the language services industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming move to a brand-new office located on Sweetwater Springs Blvd. in Spring Valley, CA. This momentous relocation marks a new chapter in the company's journey of growth and service excellence. Coinciding with this exciting milestone, Hanna also prepares to celebrate its 13th anniversary on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, with a delightful picnic event.
The new office on Sweetwater Springs Blvd. is more than just a physical space; it represents Hanna's unwavering commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing the quality of language services provided. The spacious and modern office facility will enable the company to accommodate its growing team of language experts and better serve its diverse clientele. With cutting-edge technology and a welcoming atmosphere, the new office is poised to foster even greater innovation and efficiency.
"We are thrilled about the move to Sweetwater Springs Blvd., as it aligns with our vision of continually improving and offering the best language solutions to our valued clients," said Jennifer Hanna, Co-founder and CEO of Hanna Interpreting Services. "This new space will empower our team to work collaboratively, allowing us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities through effective language access."
As the relocation coincides with Hanna's 13th anniversary, the company has decided to commemorate this significant milestone in a special way. On September 9th, 2023, employees, clients, partners, and members of the community will come together for a joyous picnic celebration at the new location. The event promises to be a day filled with laughter, bonding, and appreciation for the incredible journey that Hanna has undertaken over the years.
Founded in 2010 by Jennifer Hanna and her son, Tom Elias Hanna, Hanna Interpreting Services began as a passion project in their garage, driven by a desire to break language barriers and connect people from diverse backgrounds. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, serving over 1.1 million clients in 250+ languages and earning accolades as one of the leading language services providers in North America and globally.
Throughout its journey, Hanna has remained committed to its core values of inclusivity, integrity, and exceptional service. The 13th-anniversary picnic celebration embodies these values, bringing together team members, clients, and community stakeholders to celebrate the power of language access in fostering understanding and enriching lives.
Looking ahead, Hanna Interpreting Services is enthusiastic about the opportunities that the future holds. With the move to Sweetwater Springs Blvd. providing a strong foundation for growth, the company is well-positioned to continue pioneering language access solutions that empower communities and organizations across the nation.
About Hanna Interpreting Services:
Hanna Interpreting Services is a woman and minority-owned language solutions provider based in San Diego, CA. Since its inception in 2010, Hanna has been dedicated to bridging language gaps and fostering meaningful connections through a wide range of interpretation, translation, and language support services.
Media Contact:
Name: Sean Spicer
Title: Manager of Revenue Operations
Email: Sean.Spicer@HannaIS.com
Phone: (619) 963-2331
Sean Spicer
The new office on Sweetwater Springs Blvd. is more than just a physical space; it represents Hanna's unwavering commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing the quality of language services provided. The spacious and modern office facility will enable the company to accommodate its growing team of language experts and better serve its diverse clientele. With cutting-edge technology and a welcoming atmosphere, the new office is poised to foster even greater innovation and efficiency.
"We are thrilled about the move to Sweetwater Springs Blvd., as it aligns with our vision of continually improving and offering the best language solutions to our valued clients," said Jennifer Hanna, Co-founder and CEO of Hanna Interpreting Services. "This new space will empower our team to work collaboratively, allowing us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities through effective language access."
As the relocation coincides with Hanna's 13th anniversary, the company has decided to commemorate this significant milestone in a special way. On September 9th, 2023, employees, clients, partners, and members of the community will come together for a joyous picnic celebration at the new location. The event promises to be a day filled with laughter, bonding, and appreciation for the incredible journey that Hanna has undertaken over the years.
Founded in 2010 by Jennifer Hanna and her son, Tom Elias Hanna, Hanna Interpreting Services began as a passion project in their garage, driven by a desire to break language barriers and connect people from diverse backgrounds. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, serving over 1.1 million clients in 250+ languages and earning accolades as one of the leading language services providers in North America and globally.
Throughout its journey, Hanna has remained committed to its core values of inclusivity, integrity, and exceptional service. The 13th-anniversary picnic celebration embodies these values, bringing together team members, clients, and community stakeholders to celebrate the power of language access in fostering understanding and enriching lives.
Looking ahead, Hanna Interpreting Services is enthusiastic about the opportunities that the future holds. With the move to Sweetwater Springs Blvd. providing a strong foundation for growth, the company is well-positioned to continue pioneering language access solutions that empower communities and organizations across the nation.
About Hanna Interpreting Services:
Hanna Interpreting Services is a woman and minority-owned language solutions provider based in San Diego, CA. Since its inception in 2010, Hanna has been dedicated to bridging language gaps and fostering meaningful connections through a wide range of interpretation, translation, and language support services.
Media Contact:
Name: Sean Spicer
Title: Manager of Revenue Operations
Email: Sean.Spicer@HannaIS.com
Phone: (619) 963-2331
Sean Spicer
HANNA INTERPRETING SERVICES LLC
+1 619-963-2331
email us here