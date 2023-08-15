Submit Release
Latest News: C-SPAN and Library of Congress Announce New Primetime Book Series for Fall 2023

C-SPAN and the Library of Congress today announced a joint original feature production for fall 2023: "Books That Shaped America."

The 10-part series – which C-SPAN will air LIVE on Mondays, starting Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET – will be a literary journey, tracing America's history by exploring masterpieces in literature that have had, and still have today, a major impact on society.

