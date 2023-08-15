Submit Release
To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan

AZERBAIJAN, August 15 - 15 August 2023, 11:05

Dear Sergey Alimovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

I share your grief over the heavy losses, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Dagestan. I wish the injured a recovery.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 August 2023

