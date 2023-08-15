Submit Release
Fresh Image Tattoo Studios Celebrates 3 Years of Artistry and Inclusivity in Rowlett

People will get out of your art what you put into it.”
— Landon Adam Harrison
ROWLETT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Image Tattoo Studios, the pioneering family-owned and operated tattoo and piercing haven, proudly marks its third year of providing top-tier body art experiences to the Rowlett community. With a commitment to professionalism, creativity, and inclusivity, Fresh Image Tattoo Studios has not only transformed the body modification landscape but has also emerged as a haven for self-expression and self-love.

Founded by the dynamic Mother and Son duo, Tina and Landon Adam Harrison, Fresh Image Tattoo Studios was conceived as a platform for artistic expression. Their journey began with a vision to bring world-class tattoo artistry to Rowlett, Texas, and to create a welcoming haven for all who seek high-quality body art and modifications. "We wanted to bring our skills and knowledge into the tattoo industry to the area and give Rowlett a tattoo shop to be proud of," explains Tina Harrison. "We were the first tattoo shop in Rowlett and have strived to set a tone of being some of the top body modification artists in the business."

At Fresh Image Tattoo Studios, artistry knows no bounds, and the studio takes immense pride in its family-friendly atmosphere, catering to a diverse clientele. The studio's inclusive ethos extends to its team of artists, consisting of women, men, and LGBTQ+ artists, creating a vibrant and welcoming environment that promotes self-expression and commemorates life's significant moments.

"We believe that body art is a powerful medium for self-expression and self-love," says Landon Adam Harrison, a top award-winning artist at Fresh Image Tattoo Studios. "People will get out of your art what you put into it."

Fresh Image Tattoo Studios invites the community to join in celebrating their 3rd anniversary at the Rowlett location. With a dedicated apprenticeship program that has nurtured award-winning artists, the studio stands as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and dedication. From intricate designs that tell personal stories to masterful techniques that elevate the art of tattooing, Fresh Image Tattoo Studios is where art comes to life.

As part of the celebrations, Fresh Image Tattoo Studios is thrilled to unveil their newly redesigned website, www.freshimagetattoostudios.com. The website serves as a digital gallery of the studio's exceptional work, allowing visitors to explore the portfolio and connect with the artists directly. Whether seeking a timeless design, a meaningful commemoration, or an exploration of self-expression, Fresh Image Tattoo Studios is the destination of choice.

For more information about Fresh Image Tattoo Studios and to explore their diverse range of body art services, please visit www.freshimagetattoostudios.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tina Harrison Email: tinaharrison12@yahoo.com Phone: 972-345-9336

