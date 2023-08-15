Houndstone Unleashes Its Debut in the Pet World with a sleek Fall 2023 Collection at SuperZoo
Founder Neda Torabi Curates A Unique Pet Product Line, Fueled by Love, Animal Rescue, and InnovationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Houndstone, the newest entrant in the pet product landscape, announced its grand launch. Infused with a passionate commitment to the furry members of our families, Houndstone is poised to redefine pet pampering, and their Fall 2023 Collection is set to be unveiled at the much-anticipated SuperZoo.
The Houndstone range has been crafted after thorough research into what pet parents and their beloved pets truly desire. From novel protein freeze dried dog treats (and cat treats!) - which are already making a buzz as a top-seller and a godsend for pups and cats with allergies - to a stylish array of dog apparel to help your pooch strut in style, Houndstone has left no stone unturned.
For the urban pet parent always on the move, Houndstone's modern dog carriers blend convenience with chic. These carriers have been designed keeping in mind the modern-day demands of mobility without compromising on style. Additionally, the range also features dental chews to keep those canine smiles dazzling, and a selection of meticulously handcrafted BioThane leashes and collars for every pet's unique personality.
Founder Neda Torabi expressed her excitement: "At Houndstone, we're not just creating products; we're crafting experiences. With our Fall 2023 Collection, we're melding quality, style, and functionality. Our presence at SuperZoo is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we can't wait for our products to find a place in every pet-loving household."
For those attending SuperZoo, Houndstone invites you to visit them at booth 6863 to experience firsthand their dedication to quality and design. For more information or to explore their product range, visit www.houndstone.com
About Houndstone: Houndstone is a premium pet product company dedicated to enhancing the bond between pets and their parents. With a focus on quality, style, functionality, and donating 10% of profits to animal rescue initiatives, Houndstone aims to provide pet parents with products that are both practical and elevated. Additionally, Neda Torabi has also launched the Houndstone Foundation a 501(c)3 rescue organization. To find out more visit www.houndstone.org.
Neda Torabi
ADC Houndstone & Co.
+1 917-674-5574
info@houndstone.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok