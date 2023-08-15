SimplyBe. Agency Ranks No. 3785 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 120 Percent, SimplyBe. Agency Ranks No. 3785 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and No. 350 in Marketing
Knowing our identity as a business and brand, as well as having a clear product strategy, key target customer profiles and operations have ultimately made the business scalable.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that SimplyBe Agency. (SimplyBe) ranks No. 3785 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. SimplyBe. also ranks 175 in the state of Illinois and 350 in Marketing. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Jessica Zweig, CEO and Founder SimplyBe. Agency
“The DNA of our work culture has been foundational to our success,” says CEO and Founder of SimplyBe. Jessica Zweig. “Knowing our identity as a business and brand, from values, mission, vision and character of my team, as well as having a clear product strategy, key target customer profiles and operational efficiencies have been the key attributes that ultimately made the business scalable.”
As SimplyBe.’s grew through a recession, a pandemic, the Great Resignation and a new remote-work culture, Zweig prioritized the wellbeing of her staff as well as herself, to ensure her team continued to thrive as the business scaled during these unprecedented times.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Even though we’re a privately owned company and aren’t required to have a Board like a publicly traded company, I have established a Board of Advisors all in spaces around tech, digital marketing, journalism and M&A, who have been imperative to our success” says Zweig.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
SimplyBe. teaches people how to leverage the most essential asset in the world today: an authentic personal brand. Providing clients with the clarity and foundation needed in order to identify their voice, scale their platform, attract more opportunities and become known as true thought leaders. Simply put, the agency teaches people and companies how to infuse humanity into business. To learn more, visit simplybeagency.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
