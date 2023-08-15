Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,721 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero and Representative Brennan Announce $279,200 for Traffic Safety Improvements in Doylestown Township

BUCKS COUNTYAugust 15, 2023 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tim Brennan (D-29) announced $279,200 in state funds for Doylestown Township through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Green Light-Go program.

The funding will be used for updated signal equipment at Easton Road (Route 611) and Edison Furlong Road in Doylestown Township.

“Doylestown Township has been working to continue safety improvements at this busy intersection and I am pleased to see these funds awarded for this project,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Traffic signal upgrades like this ensure safety on our roadways while increasing accessibility to local businesses.”

Rep. Brennan added, “Many traffic accidents occur at these types of intersections. By updating our roads with the latest signal technology, we’re improving public safety not only for drivers, but for pedestrians and cyclists as well. We should also see better traffic flow with these improvements!”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.  For more information visit the PennDOT website.

 

###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero and Representative Brennan Announce $279,200 for Traffic Safety Improvements in Doylestown Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more